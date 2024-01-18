Pakistan retaliates after Iran strikes on militant bases in Baluchistan; 7 killed

Pakistan on Thursday carried out strikes in Iran's Shamsar Saravan area in retaliation to Tehran's attack on two bases belonging to the Baluchi Jaish al-Adl militant group in Pakistan.
The attacks killed 4 children and 3 women, a local official tells Iranian state television, reported Associated Press.
This comes a day after Pakistan warned of "consequences" following "violation" of their airspace. Tensions are currently high between the two nations as Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and suspended all planned high-level bilateral visits on Wednesday.
