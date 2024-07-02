Family halts funeral to watch Copa America match, coffin adorned with jersey

In a very unusual circumstance, a family in South America's Chile halted a funeral ceremony to watch Copa America football match, as per Morocco World News.
A video shared by the news channel on their Instagram handle, the people can be seen sitting with the open coffin of a relative and all heads turned to the big screen that was airing the match. The match was between Chile and Peru.
In the video, a poster behind after translation reads, "Uncle Fena, thank you for everything. The happy moments that you gave. We will always remember you and your Condorian family." The coffin is also decorated with players' jersey and flowers.
The clip since posted by Morocco World News on Instagram has received a flurry of comments and over 26.4k likes.
"1000 per cent it is what he would have wanted," commented a user.
"It's more like they are watching the last game with him. U can see the trophies and jerseys on the coffin," commented another user.
"They are paying him tribute by watching last match with him," said a third user.
"They even left the coffin open for the body to see the match," commented another.
Another user wrote, "If he was a big football fan, this would be exactly what he would have wanted."
Published 02 July 2024, 06:57 IST