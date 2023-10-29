Fans pay heartfelt tribute to 'friend of Friends' Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, the star of one of the most iconic sitcoms ever, passed away at the age of 54 today. The actor portrayed Chandler Bing, a beloved character among Friends fans.

As per the reports, he died due to drowning in his jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. The tragic demise has left the fans baffled. Fans have posted heartfelt tributes to the actor in order to express their condolences.