Fans pay heartfelt tribute to 'friend of Friends' Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry, the star of one of the most iconic sitcoms ever, passed away at the age of 54 today. The actor portrayed Chandler Bing, a beloved character among Friends fans.
As per the reports, he died due to drowning in his jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles. The tragic demise has left the fans baffled. Fans have posted heartfelt tributes to the actor in order to express their condolences.
Emotional and heartbreaking tributes have poured in on social media platforms. X, formerly Twitter has a trending hashtag for his name, #MatthewPerry and to honour him, fans are putting up images of Perry and iconic scenes from the show.
"Yes Matty, you will be missed. On days we open Netflix to watch "something else" and still end up watching friends, on days we have a bad day and need a friend, on days we just want to turn back the clock cause we are feeling old. RIP #MatthewPerry," a twitter user wrote while sharing a video of Matthew from the show.
"Waking up to the saddest and heartbreaking news of the day, who will take care of Joey now. Rest In Peace Chandler Bing," read another post referring Joey from Friends that was portrayed by the actor Matt LeBlanc.
On the same lines, a fan wrote, "We will look after joey."
Many fans considered Chandler to be their comfort character and that he brought great joy to the audience.
"Friends has been my comfort show for so long. Chandler was easily my fav character watching friends will never be d same again. rest easy, Matthew perry, u sure left a mark on this world. I know I didn’t know u personally, but u made me so happy," another fan wrote.
Sharing a collage of his pictures from the show a fan thanked him for all the laughs and for the way he has made their childhood better.
"Rest in peace #MatthewPerry. Thank you for all the laughs, for Chandler, for all the ways you’ve made my childhood brighter. Sorry that while you were making us all smile, you weren’t doing so yourself. Wish you’d had a happier life & a long one too."
Another fan wrote, "Saddest day in the history, someone who made us smile every time had left us in tears. Rest In Paradise #MatthewPerry."
Matthew Perry was one of the six friends in the show along with actors Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. The show aired for ten years, 1994-2004.
Apart from Friends, he has also worked in films like The Ron Clark Story, Serving Sara and The Whole Nine Yards.
He was also a nominee for Primetime Emmy Awards for 5 years, one of them for the show Friends, for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award.