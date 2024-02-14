Farmers’ revolt threatens election year upsets in India and around the world

On paper, agriculture’s contribution to the global economy is small relative to services and industry. Farming accounts for less than 2 per cent of gross domestic product in the EU and just 1 per cent in the US, while employing some 3 per cent of the workforce in high-income countries, an ever-declining trend.

Yet farming resonates more in an era of concern about food supplies and as prices remain a key worry for voters. Ensuring affordable nourishment for growing populations is critical as climate change hits crops, war hampers access to export routes and countries put up trade barriers.

Trump, who has enjoyed robust support from American farmers despite the former president’s trade wars and wildly unpopular policy moves affecting crop-based biofuels, is once again trying to capitalise on the cultural discord in the US.

As he sweeps Republican state nominating contests, he’s taken the top US corn producer of Iowa. The Republican National Convention, where the nominee will be formally decided, will take place in Wisconsin, a stronghold of dairy farming. Wisconsin’s support clinched the presidency for Trump almost eight years ago, making him the first Republican presidential nominee to win the Midwestern state since 1984.

Cris Peterson and husband Gary, who own and run a fifth-generation family dairy farm in northwest Wisconsin, were among rural voters in crucial battleground farm states that helped propel Trump to victory against Hillary Clinton. Trump’s consistent attention to agriculture was a key part of the appeal, she said.

“In my whole life, nobody in a presidential race or who has gone on to be president has ever talked about farmers as much as Donald Trump did,” said Peterson, who set an alarm on her phone everyday for 8 pm to remind her to pray for Trump during his winning campaign. “I know he’s a big city slicker and everything, but somehow he knew that agriculture was really important to the country.”

Trump then lost Wisconsin and the White House to Biden four years ago. If he is named the Republican nominee later this year, Trump will once again need major support from farmers and rural communities if he wants to return to Washington.

There’s a restless mood ahead of the November vote among farmers. Income from farming is still historically high, but it’s poised for the biggest drop since 2006, with prices of everything from corn and soybeans to milk and pork plunging from recent highs. Biden's push to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles has angered growers of crops used for biofuels, who contend that the US leader is overlooking the opportunity to also fight climate change with farm-based renewable liquid fuels.

What worries Wisconsin organic dairy farmer Darin Von Ruden is that benchmark milk prices will again favor big companies. “It’s a long battle and farmers don’t usually end up on the right side of that,” said Von Ruden.

It was during those Trump years — in 2019 — that Jim Goodman, a retired organic farmer in southwestern Wisconsin, sold his family’s fourth-generation dairy and beef farm. A year later, he voted for Biden.

While he made out alright, too many dairy farmers over the years have not, he said. The Biden administration has made some “good efforts” to bolster the rural economy and environment, but much more needs to be done to help farmers, including a moratorium on the expansion of corporate-owned farms, said Goodman, 69. He doesn't know if he would back Biden again this election or support a third-party progressive candidate, like he did back in 2016.

In the US and Europe, farmers say they are now overburdened with red tape and rising costs when some 38 per cent of land in Europe is farming, half in the US. It’s not like they didn’t get any financial help over the years, though.