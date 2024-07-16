FBI says it has gained access to Trump shooting suspect's phone

Washington: The FBI said on Monday it has gained access to the phone of the Thomas Matthew Crooks, the suspect in the shooting of former President Donald Trump, as it continues to investigate his motive for the crime.

The FBI stressed that its investigation into Saturday's shooting, which is being treated as both an assassination attempt and potential domestic terrorism, is still in its early stages.

"FBI technical specialists successfully gained access to Thomas Matthew Crooks’ phone, and they continue to analyze his electronic devices," the FBI said in a statement.