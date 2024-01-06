FDA issues first approval for mass drug imports to states from Canada

The Food and Drug Administration has allowed Florida to import millions of dollars' worth of medications from Canada at far lower prices than in the United States, overriding fierce decades long objections from the pharmaceutical industry.

The approval, issued in a letter to Florida on Friday, is a major policy shift for the United States, and supporters hope it will be a significant step forward in the long and largely unsuccessful effort to rein in drug prices. Individuals in the United States are allowed to buy directly from Canadian pharmacies, but states have long wanted to be able to purchase medicines in bulk for their Medicaid programs, government clinics and prisons from Canadian wholesalers.

Florida has estimated that it could save up to $150 million in its first year of the program, importing medicines that treat HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hepatitis C and psychiatric conditions. Other states have applied to the FDA to set up similar programs.