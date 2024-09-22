Fears grip ethnic minorities after deadly violence in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Ethnic minorities in Bangladesh’s southern hilly region are living in fear after clashes in which four people were killed and dozens wounded, police and witnesses said on Saturday.

Sectarian violence, sparked by the lynching of a Bengali man on Wednesday, has displaced scores of ethnic families after homes and businesses were set on fire in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) bordering Myanmar and northeast India, they said.

A 72-hour road and waterways blockade, called by student-led ethnic groups, is underway in three hilly districts of Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban in the CHT, home to several indigenous tribal groups.

The protesters are calling for punishment of those responsible for the unrest, which escalated on Thursday, leading to the deaths of at least four men from ethnic minorities.

Many families in Khagrachhari and Rangamati have fled, leaving behind burning houses and businesses.

Despite heavy army, police and Border Guard Bangladesh patrols, residents remain on edge.