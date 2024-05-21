Finland proposes new law to stem migration from Russia

Helsinki: Finland's government proposed emergency legislation on Tuesday to block asylum seekers entering across its vast and often snow-bound border with Russia which it believes Moscow is promoting due to political antagonism since the Ukraine war.

Finland shut the 1,340 km (830 mile) frontier last year after increased arrivals from countries including Syria and Somalia soon after Helsinki joined transatlantic alliance NATO that backs Ukraine against President Vladimir Putin's army.

The Kremlin denies weaponising migration, saying the West is engaged in a smear campaign.

Only a few dozen migrants have arrived from Russia through the wilderness this year since Finland shut its land crossings, compared to 1,300 last year, Border Guard data showed.