Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building; no deaths reported

Karachi: A fire broke out at the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi city of Sindh province on Monday, leading to the suspension of operations at PSX, police said.

No casualties were, however, reported in the fire on the fourth floor of the building, a police official said.

The stock exchange was opened for the public in the afternoon after the fire brigade brought the douse under control and began the cooling process.

"It is hereby informed to all TRE Certificate Holders and concerned that the trading in all securities has been temporarily suspended from 10:25 am to 11:25 am today (Monday)," PSX's General Manager and Chief Market Operations Officer Jawad H Hashmi said in a statement.