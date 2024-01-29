First deadly strike against US forces since Gaza war started

Three US service members were killed and at least 34 wounded in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on US troops in Jordan, said US President Joe Biden, the first deadly strike against US forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

The attack, which Iran said it was not involved in, marks a major escalation in tensions that have engulfed the Middle East, amid concerns Israel's war against Hamas militants could spread into a wider conflict involving Iran's proxies in Lebanon, Yemen and Iraq.

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement.

"Have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," he said.

At least 34 personnel were injured in the Sunday attack in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, according to a statement from U. Central Command.

Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement on Monday that Tehran was not involved in the attack.

"Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the US base," the mission said in a statement published by the state news agency IRNA.

It added: "There is a conflict between US forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks."

The US military said the attack occurred at a base near the Syrian border. It did not name the base, but a person familiar with the matter identified it as Tower 22 in Jordan.

Tower 22 holds a strategically important location in Jordan, at the most northeastern point where the country's borders meet Syria and Iraq. Little is publicly known about the base. But it includes logistics support and there are 350 US Army and Air Force troops at the base.