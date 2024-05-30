Five moments from Donald Trump’s hush-money trial that could decide his fate

Stormy's story

Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, described her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump in unflattering detail, telling jurors that she blacked out briefly before waking up on the bed with most of her clothes off.

She said she was not coerced into having sex with him but did not find the experience enjoyable.

"I was trying to think about anything other than what was happening there", Daniels testified.

Trump's lawyers moved for a mistrial, saying her testimony would only inflame the jury and was irrelevant to a case about business records. Justice Juan Merchan, overseeing the case, agreed that some of her testimony "probably would have been better left unsaid" but denied their request.

Daniels' detailed account could undermine the argument of Trump's lawyers, who say the two never had sex.