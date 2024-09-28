Floods, landslides kill 59 people in Nepal

Kathmandu: Floods and landslides caused by incessant rain killed at least 59 people and injured 36 others in Nepal, officials said on Saturday.

Parts of Nepal have been inundated with rainfall since Thursday, prompting disaster authorities to warn of flash floods.

Nepal Police Deputy Spokesperson Bishwo Adhikari said that out of the 59 people killed in the Himalayan nation due to the continuous rainfall, 34 were killed in the Kathmandu valley. As many as 36 people were also injured in the floods.

A total of 44 people remain missing countrywide, with 16 missing in Kathmandu Valley. More than 1,000 people have also been rescued.

Adhikari said the main highways have been blocked in 44 locations across the country.