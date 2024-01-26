For one Nazi Holocaust survivor, Hamas' October 7 attack hit harder

Tel Aviv: Haim Raanan says he survived two holocausts.

The first was as a boy in a Jewish ghetto in Hungary during World War Two. The second was in a kibbutz in southern Israel, hiding in a safe room beside his grandson, who was around the same age as he was during the Nazi persecution.

He, his grandson, son and caregiver hid for hours, keeping silent in the stuffy and small room, hoping not to be discovered by the Palestinian gunmen who burst in from the Gaza Strip on October 7 and took over their town.

Their house was not attacked, but more than 100 of his friends and neighbours from Kibbutz Beeri were killed or taken as hostages to Gaza. Altogether, about 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken captive by Hamas that day in the attack that triggered the more than three-month-old war in Gaza.

Six million Jews died in the Nazi Holocaust, but Raanan— whose family would hide from bombs in crowded basements and lived in fear of Hungary's fascist Arrow Cross militias— remembers that from the eyes of a young boy.