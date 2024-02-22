Forced on frontlines of Ukraine-Russia war, stranded Indians seek Centre's intervention to return home

Four Indian nationals have recently sought help from the Government of India to rescue them from Russia. In what is being seen as a "fake army job racket", a Dubai-based recruitment firm directed the four Indians to go to Russia where it ensured them of their jobs as "army security helpers".

One of the four has been identified as 22-year-old Mohammed Sufiyan who hails from Narayanpet district in Telangana, while the other three men are from Kalaburgi in Karnataka.

The four men apparently contacted agents from Dubai last year. These agents lured the now stranded men in Russia, into high paying jobs. The four flew to Dubai from Chennai International Airport in mid 2023. The agents allegedly took Rs 3.5 lakhs from each of the four Indian men after which they returned to India in November last year after meeting the were reportedly apprised about security helper jobs in Russian army.

The very next month i.e., in December 2023 the four traveled to Russia. Days after their arrival, Sufiyan's family received a video message where he is seen pleading the Indian government to help the four men because they were being forced to on the frontlines of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. According to TOI, the message was sent from the Ukraine-border where the men are seen wearing a uniform, as they said, "Please save us. We are victims of a hi-tech fraud[sic]."