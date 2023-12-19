Foreign correspondents petition Israel Supreme Court for Gaza access

Jerusalem: The Foreign Press Association in Jerusalem filed a petition on Tuesday with the Israeli Supreme Court requesting immediate access for international media to the Gaza Strip.

Several Israeli and international reporters have entered Gaza embedded with the Israeli military, but the association called this "limited access" and said it did not allow "access to areas where soldiers are not present".

The FPA, which it says represents some 370 journalists from around 130 media outlets, said it had submitted multiple requests to the government to gain access but had not received a response.

Nearly 20,000 Gazans have been killed, the enclave's health ministry said, during Israel's campaign to eradicate Hamas militants behind an Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 Israelis and saw more than 200 hostages taken captive. The coastal enclave has been left in ruins, with widespread hunger and homelessness.