Former Chinese football executive sentenced to jail for bribery

Beijing: The former director of the competition department at the Chinese Football Association, Huang Song, was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for taking bribes, state broadcaster CCTV said on Tuesday.

Huang was also fined 600,000 yuan ($84,000), CCTV reported.

In another court ruling, a former executive committee member of the football association, Gu Jianming, was sentenced for bribery, CCTV said.