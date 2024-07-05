Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wins as independent MP after being expelled from party

London: Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Friday retained his Islington North seat as an independent despite being expelled from the party, which is set to rule the UK after winning the general election.

Corbyn won the Islington constituency with 24,120 votes, 7,247 more votes than Labour's Indian-origin candidate Praful Nargund, who secured 16,873 votes.

The 75-year-old former Labour leader served the ward as a Labour member since 1983, winning the seat 10 times at elections. But at this contest, he stood as an independent candidate after the Labour Party whip was suspended from him in 2020, The Independent newspaper reported.