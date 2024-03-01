Former MIT student pleads guilty in 2021 killing of Yale student

Pan told the officers he had become lost looking for the highway back to Massachusetts. The officers discovered that the vehicle’s license plate had been reported lost or stolen. In a statement to The New Haven Independent, a local news website, North Haven Police Chief Kevin Glenn said the officers did not know at the time that the vehicle had been stolen.

The officers did not take Pan into custody. Instead, they arranged for a tow truck, which retrieved the SUV from the tracks, and brought Pan to a nearby motel.

Ninety minutes later, the New Haven Police Department issued an alert for a dark-colored SUV. In the alert, a dispatcher erroneously said the vehicle may have been driven by two people, possibly including a Black man. None of the witnesses to the shooting had reported a second assailant, and none had described the shooter as Black, according to the warrant.

The next morning, the same police officer who had discovered Pan stranded in the scrapyard was called to an Arby’s restaurant next door to the motel, according to the warrant. A worker had called because a bag had been discovered near the restaurant’s dumpster. It contained items including a Ruger semi-automatic pistol, seven firearm magazines and several boxes of ammunition.

The bag also contained a gray knit hat with a “MetroPCS” logo. Police requested a warrant for Pan’s arrest on Feb 26, 2021.