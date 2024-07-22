Former Pak PM Imran Khan fears he and his wife might be sent to military jail in connection with May 9 riot cases

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan on Monday expressed concerns that he and his wife, Bushra Bibi, might be sent to a military jail in connection with the May 9 riot cases.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was speaking to the media during a hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust case in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

“They plan to send me to a military jail for the May 9 incidents,” he told reporters.