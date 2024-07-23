Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi remanded for one more week in fresh Toshakhana case

Islamabad: A court in Pakistan on Monday extended the remand of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi by seven days in the newly filed Toshakhana case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-corruption watchdog, in the case, accused the former couple of purchasing a jewellery set from the Toshakhana and selling it by violating the laws.

Toshaskhana is a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.