Former UK PM Boris Johnson takes new role as GB News broadcaster

The TV channel launched in 2021 with a mix of news, opinion and analysis that is more similar to US networks such as Fox News than other British broadcasters. Britain's broadcasting watchdog has ruled the station breached impartiality rules on various occasions.

Johnson, who was the main political leader behind the movement to take Britain out of the European Union, became prime minister in 2019 and won a large majority in an election later that year. But he resigned in 2022 after a string of scandals which cost him the support of many Conservative Party lawmakers.

Johnson, who worked as a journalist before entering politics, began writing columns for the Daily Mail in June.