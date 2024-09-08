Former US President George W Bush does not plan to make election endorsement

Washington: Former US President George W Bush, a Republican, does not plan to make an endorsement or voice how he or his wife Laura will vote in the presidential election in November, a spokesman said on Saturday.

"He retired from presidential politics many years ago," said the spokesman, who did not wish to be named.

The announcement came a day after Bush's vice president, Dick Cheney, announced he would cross party lines and vote for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Republican former President Donald Trump.