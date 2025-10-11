Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Former US President Joe Biden undergoing radiation therapy for cancer, spokesperson says

Biden, who turns 83 next month, in September underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 14:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesJoe Biden

Follow us on :

Follow Us