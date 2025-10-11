<p>Former US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joe-biden">Joe Biden</a> is receiving radiation therapy for his prostate cancer diagnosed in May, a spokesperson for the former president said on Saturday.</p><p>"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment, the spokesperson said.</p>.EAM S Jaishankar meets US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor.<p>Biden, who turns 83 next month, in September underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin.</p><p>The Democratic former president in May revealed that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. His team said the illness was aggressive but hormone-sensitive, meaning it was likely to respond to treatment.</p>