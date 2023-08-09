Forty-five injured in blast at optics factory northeast of Moscow

Twenty-three people were admitted to hospital, including six in intensive care, the Sergiev Posad mayor's office said.

Unverified footage on social media showed a huge column of smoke, and high-rise buildings with windows blown out.

The Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant produces optical equipment for industrial and healthcare applications as well as for the Russian security forces.

However, TASS cited emergency services as saying they did not believe the blast had been caused by a Ukrainian drone attack - many of which have taken place in Moscow and the surrounding area in recent weeks and months.