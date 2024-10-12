Home
Homeworld

Four dead after fuel station blast in Russia's Chechnya

Authorities said a fuel tank had exploded at the station, resulting in a fire, with five more people injured.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:01 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 15:01 IST
World newsRussia

