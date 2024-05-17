Four deaths confirmed from severe storm that ravaged Houston

He urged members of the public to stay indoors and to especially avoid the heavily hit downtown area, which he said was left darkened and strewn with broken glass.

"The message right now is to stay home," he said, adding that public schools would be closed on Friday and that local authorities were asking all non-essential workers to likewise take the day off.

The mayor said at least four storm-related fatalities had been confirmed, mostly from fallen trees. "Over 800,000 families are without power right now," he added.

Whitmire delivered similar initial storm assessments during a brief televised news conference carried live a short time after his interview.

The mayor said the severe weather had caught many residents by surprise, recounting that he was attending a little league baseball game when the storm hit, "and we had very little time to get to cover."

The National Weather Service also issued a flood watch for the Houston area from heavy rains associated with the storm.