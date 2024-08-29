Four more cases filed against deposed premier Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Four more cases have been filed against Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her former cabinet ministers and aides, taking the total number of cases filed against her to 75, a media report said on Wednesday.

Three of the cases were filed with Dhaka courts on Tuesday, while another murder case was filed in Bogura two days ago, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

With these, 76-year-old Hasina is now facing 75 cases related to the protests, including 63 on murder charges, seven on allegations of crimes against humanity and genocide, three on charges of abduction, and two for other charges, the paper said.

Hasina and 30 others were sued over the death of a grocery shop owner during the quota reform movement in the capital's Banasree on July 19. The victim's father filed the murder case with the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain who asked Khilgaon Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR), the paper said.

The court asked the officer in-charge of the same police station to register an FIR against Hasina and 26 others in a case related to the death of a 14-year-old on the same day.