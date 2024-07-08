France's far-right National Rally to join new EU alliance

Budapest: Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) will join a new alliance in the European Parliament led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary's government spokesperson said on Monday.

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz and the populist Czech ANO party led by Andrej Babis formed a new alliance in the European Parliament, citing the fight against illegal immigration, as well as transferring more powers from Brussels back to member states as the alliance's goals.