Homeworld

France's far-right National Rally to join new EU alliance

Austria's far-right Freedom Party (FPO), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz and the populist Czech ANO party led by Andrej Babis formed a new alliance in the European Parliament, citing the fight against illegal immigration, as well as transferring more powers from Brussels back to member states as the alliance's goals.
Reuters
Last Updated : 08 July 2024, 10:38 IST

Budapest: Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) will join a new alliance in the European Parliament led by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Hungary's government spokesperson said on Monday.

Published 08 July 2024, 10:38 IST
