French candidates bow out in concerted bid to block far-right

Pollsters calculated the first round put the RN on track for anything between 250-300 seats. But that was before the tactical withdrawals and cross-party calls for voters to back whichever candidate was best placed to defeat the local RN rival.

"The match is not over," the Socialist mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, told France 2. "We must mobilise all our forces."

Financial markets gained on Monday on relief that the far right had not performed better, but the reaction has been muted by the fact that a hung parliament would also risk policy paralysis for the rest of Macron's presidency till 2027.

'Republican front'

There was initial confusion over whether Macron's allies would stand down in local contests in favour of better-placed rival candidates if they came from the radical left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party of Jean-Luc Melenchon.

However Macron on Monday told a closed-door meeting of ministers at the Elysee Palace that the top priority was blocking the RN from power and that LFI candidates could be endorsed if necessary.

The "republican front" has worked before - such as in 2002 when voters of all stripes overwhelmingly backed Jacques Chirac to defeat Le Pen's father, Jean-Marie, in a presidential contest.

However, it is not certain voters these days are willing to follow guidance from political leaders on where to place their vote, while Marine Le Pen's efforts to soften the image of her party has made it less of a pariah for millions.