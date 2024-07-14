From Lincoln to Kennedy: Here are the US Presidents who were assassinated

The shooting incident on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania that injured Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump has rocked America and leaders worldwide. The incident, just months before the US elections scheduled for November 2024, might have its effects on the outcome.

The FBI has taken over the probe after the US Secret Service agents on the spot in the Butler rally gunned down the shooter who is said to be identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The shooting at Trump's rally also reminds of the multiple assassination attempts that America has witnessed wherein at least four former Presidents, including Abraham Lincoln were killed.

Let us take a brief look at the four such assassinations