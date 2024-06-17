Fumbling Biden helped off stage by Obama; criticised for series of gaffes

After a series of fumbles at the G7 Summit in Italy, US President Joe Biden was again caught freezing up on camera, this time, during a high-profile fundraiser event in Los Angeles, prompting former President Barack Obama to come to his rescue.

At the event, Biden and Obama sat for an interview with famed television host Jimmy Kimmel, before taking to the stage for the event's conclusion.

While on stage, however, Biden appeared to freeze up, fixing his gaze on the crowd for a full 10 seconds. It was only when Obama came and grabbed his wrist to escort him away did Biden's stupor break.