Fumbling Biden helped off stage by Obama; criticised for series of gaffes

After a series of fumbles at the G7 Summit in Italy, US President Joe Biden was again caught freezing up on camera, this time, during a high-profile fundraiser event in Los Angeles, prompting former President Barack Obama to come to his rescue.
At the event, Biden and Obama sat for an interview with famed television host Jimmy Kimmel, before taking to the stage for the event's conclusion.
While on stage, however, Biden appeared to freeze up, fixing his gaze on the crowd for a full 10 seconds. It was only when Obama came and grabbed his wrist to escort him away did Biden's stupor break.
Fumbles apart, the fundraiser was a success: the Biden campaign, as per NYPost, managed to raise nearly $30 million from the high-profile event, which saw celebrities such as George Clooney, Barbra Streisand, and Julia Roberts in attendance.
'Is this the leader of the free world?'
While Biden has been criticized from multiple corners on several occasions for his more-than-frequent fumbles, American billionaire and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman joined the chorus of criticism on Monday, saying in no uncertain terms: "The Democratic Party is destroying itself by advancing Biden for a second term. This is the Emperor’s New Clothes in real life. But it is not a children’s book or a joke. The world is at great risk, and a Biden second term is a grave threat to global security and prosperity."
"Some people are old at 81 and others are sharp, vigorous, and impressive. Compare Warren Buffett at 93 and Biden at 81. Biden is an old 81 who can’t find his way off a stage or stay present and focused at a G7 conference. Is that who should be the leader of the free world for the next five years?," he asked in a post on X.
British television personality Piers Morgan also did not hold back. Sharing the video on X, Morgan wrote, "So embarrassing. The Democrats can’t let this go on, surely?"
Biden, who is running for a second term as US President, turns 82 on November 20 this year.
Published 17 June 2024, 09:57 IST