Gangs attacking relief trucks in Gaza tipped off by Israeli police, soldiers: Report

Relief agencies reject the accusations made by those obstructing the vehicles, who believe that Hamas is diverting the aid they are carrying instead of being delivered to civilians. US officials said that Israel has not provided any evidence to back up allegations that Hamas is diverting aid.

A spokesperson for the Israeli group Tzav 9, Rachel Touitou said that the group had been blocking trucks through Israel since January, on the grounds that the aid they carried was “hijacked” by Hamas upon reaching Gaza.

Touitou added said, “When a policeman or soldier’s mission is supposed to protect Israelis and instead he is sent to protect humanitarian aid convoys – knowing it will end up in the hands of Hamas – we cannot blame them or civilians who notice the trucks passing by their towns for providing intel to groups trying to block that aid. Yes, some of our intel comes from individual members of Israeli forces.”

Touitou further stated that it was not Tzav 9 that burned the trucks pressing upon the fact that other groups were responsible for the arson attack.

The settlers claim that the trucks are being blocked by them in order to stop supplies from reaching Hamas and accuse the Israeli government of giving “gifts” to the Islamist group, the publication mentioned.

Touitou further stated that their purpose is to highlight that feeding the enemy, which in this case is Hamas, especially during war time is immoral.