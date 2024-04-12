JOIN US
Homeworld

Gaza celebrates Eid in times of war

Amidst the echoes of conflict and the whispers of resilience, the spirit of Eid al-Fitr radiated through the streets of Gaza. Despite the sombre backdrop of war, the Muslims in Gaza celebrated Eid with great zeal and remembered their loved ones by visiting them at the grave.
Last Updated 12 April 2024, 06:18 IST

Palestinians visit the graves of people who were killed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on the day of Eid al-Fitr, in Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters

Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in northern Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters

Children walk as Palestinians visit the graves of people who were killed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters

A woman takes shelter from the rain as she visit the grave on the day of Eid al-Fitr, in Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers which mark the end of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa compound, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Credit: Reuters

Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers which mark the end of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa compound, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Credit: Reuters

