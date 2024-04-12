Gaza celebrates Eid in times of war

Palestinians visit the graves of people who were killed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, on the day of Eid al-Fitr, in Gaza Strip.
Palestinians attend Eid al-Fitr prayers, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in northern Gaza Strip.
Children walk as Palestinians visit the graves of people who were killed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza Strip.
A woman takes shelter from the rain as she visit the grave on the day of Eid al-Fitr, in Gaza Strip.
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers which mark the end of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa compound, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers which mark the end of Ramadan in the Al-Aqsa compound, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.
(Published 12 April 2024, 06:18 IST)