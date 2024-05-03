Gaza protests prove college leaders flunked crisis management

It all starts with Columbia University, where a jaw-dropping scene took place Tuesday night as police removed students who had barricaded themselves inside a campus building. (Full disclosure: I attended the university’s graduate school of journalism.) It was the latest escalation in a protest that the university president, Nemat Shafik, first attempted to shut down the day after her congressional testimony last month.

In her April 18 request to the New York City Police Department seeking assistance shutting down a protesters’ encampment in the center of campus, Shafik justified the move by referencing safety four times and security and danger once each. That kind of language is meant to raise alarms. But it’s also vague, and not once did Shafik define the terms she was using or give specific examples of what made the situation rise to the level of police action. If safety, security and danger are your red line for calling in law enforcement, you should probably be pretty clear about what you mean when you invoke them.

The lack of clarity opened up Shafik to criticism that the decision was performative, meant to placate her critics in Congress. No big surprise, the police presence only inflamed the situation and was a precursor to the events of Tuesday night. It also set the tense tone for the encampments that students have since established across the nation.

Fuzzy rhetoric and rules of engagement are pervasive in academia right now. As my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Jessica Karl pointed out on Monday, her alma mater Indiana University Bloomington made a last-minute change to a 55-year-old campus policy around the use of “temporary structures” in order to arrest students. Back at Columbia, Shafik appears to have broken protocols established in the wake of the university’s 1968 student protests; she authorized the initial NYPD sweep over the unanimous objections of the executive committee of the university’s senate.