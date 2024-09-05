Georgia investigators search for answers on school shooter's access to gun, motive

Atlanta: Investigators in Georgia on Thursday sought to piece together how a teenager obtained the assault rifle he used to carry out a mass shooting at his school and whether there were any additional warning signs after authorities visited his home a year ago.

The student, identified as Colt Gray, 14, opened fire on Wednesday with an AR platform-style weapon at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, killing two students and two teachers and wounding nine, law enforcement officials said.

Gray was interviewed by law enforcement last year after he made online threats about carrying out a school shooting, according to investigators. His father, who also was interviewed, told officials he had hunting guns in the house but his son did not have access to them.

The shooter's ability to obtain the semiautomatic rifle, any signs warning he would actually carry out a shooting and his motive are focuses for investigators digging into the United States' first mass campus shooting since the start of the school year.