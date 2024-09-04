Georgia schools on lockdown after gunfire

Several schools in Georgia were under lockdown Wednesday morning after gunfire was reported at a high school about 45 miles outside Atlanta, a spokesperson for the school said.
Local news footage showed streams of parents lining up to pick up their children from the school, Apalachee High School, in Winder, Georgia.
“We are aware of a situation at Apalachee High School where gunfire was reported,” a spokesperson for the Barrow County School System said. She said that the high school had been cleared to release students, but several other schools remained under lockdown.
Gov Brian P Kemp said on social media that he was directing all available state resources “to respond to the incident” at the school in Barrow County.
Footage from WSB-TV, a local news outlet, showed parents lining up in cars to pick up their children, many of whom had gathered on the high school’s football field.
Published 04 September 2024, 16:54 IST