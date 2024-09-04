Georgia schools on lockdown after gunfire

“We are aware of a situation at Apalachee High School where gunfire was reported,” a spokesperson for the Barrow County School System said. She said that the high school had been cleared to release students, but several other schools remained under lockdown.

Gov Brian P Kemp said on social media that he was directing all available state resources “to respond to the incident” at the school in Barrow County.

Footage from WSB-TV, a local news outlet, showed parents lining up in cars to pick up their children, many of whom had gathered on the high school’s football field.