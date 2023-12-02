Gohar Ali Khan elected unopposed as new chairman of ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's party

Gohar Khan, a member of the PTI chairman's legal team, had announced on November 29 when he was nominated for the post, “Imran Khan was, is and will continue to be the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf... I will carry out my responsibility till Khan returns.”

The intra-party elections were necessitated on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that had given a 20-day time frame to the PTI to retain the ‘bat’ as its electoral symbol, ahead of general elections scheduled to be held on February 8.