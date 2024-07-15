Grateful injuries to Trump were not more serious, says Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Washington: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Monday said he was grateful the injuries that former President Donald Trump suffered during an assassination attempt over the weekend were not more serious and that the event marked a "sad day for our country."

"Political violence has no place in our society, and I condemn it in the strongest terms. I know we all do", Powell said at an event at the Economic Club of Washington.

"I'm grateful that the injuries to the former president were not more serious."

A 20-year-old gunman on Saturday wounded Trump in his right ear and killed a spectator when he targeted the former president with a high-powered rifle during a Trump campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania.