Greece, battered a decade ago, is booming

Greece became the centre of Europe’s debt crisis after Wall Street imploded in 2008. Ireland, Portugal and Cyprus were also forced to take international bailouts. But Greece had it the worst, requiring three rescue packages from 2010 to 2015, totaling 320 billion euros ($343 billion) with bitter austerity terms. Household incomes and pensions were slashed. The economy shrank by one-quarter, and hundreds of thousands of businesses collapsed as banks shuttered. By 2013, nearly one-third of Greeks were unemployed.