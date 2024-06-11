Greek PM hints at cabinet reshuffle after EU vote disappointment

Athens: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitstoakis hinted at a cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, saying "corrective measures" were required after his centre-right party performed less well than expected in the European Parliament election.

His New Democracy party, which has led Greece since 2019, came first in Sunday's EU election with 28.3 per cent of the vote but missed a 33 per cent target Mitsotakis had set during his pre-election campaign. It was also well below the 40 per cent his party received in last year's national election.

"We have three years ahead of us," he said in an interview with Alpha television broadcast on Tuesday, ruling out a snap national election.