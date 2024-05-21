Grieving chimpanzee carries dead baby for months at Spanish zoo

Valencia: Visitors to the Bioparc zoo in the Spanish city of Valencia have been greeted over the past three months with the moving sight of a grieving chimpanzee carrying around her dead baby.

The ape, named Natalia, lost her child when it was only a few days old. She has clung to the inert body ever since, seemingly unwilling to separate.

"This is a conduct that has been previously observed in chimpanzees, not only in zoos but also in the wild," Miguel Casares, the Head of Bioparc, told Reuters.