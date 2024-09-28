Gross! Human feces shoot up to 33 ft as sewage pipe explodes in China

Chinese residents had a nauseating experience when a newly laid sewage pipe exploded, shooting human feces up to 33 feet, a report in Times of India stated.

The incident occurred on September 24 morning near an under construction site. To make things even more disgusting, the feces drenched the bystanders, pedestrians and bikers heading to work.

A video of the incident has also come to the fore and doing rounds on social media.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Poop exploded everywhere landing on the road, cars, people, and pets the moment a sewage pipe pressure test in Nanning failed. This scene of horror shows feces falling from the sky after the initial explosion in China."