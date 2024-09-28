Gross! Human feces shoot up to 33 ft as sewage pipe explodes in China

Chinese residents had a nauseating experience when a newly laid sewage pipe exploded, shooting human feces up to 33 feet, a report in Times of India stated.
The incident occurred on September 24 morning near an under construction site. To make things even more disgusting, the feces drenched the bystanders, pedestrians and bikers heading to work.
A video of the incident has also come to the fore and doing rounds on social media.
Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote, "Poop exploded everywhere landing on the road, cars, people, and pets the moment a sewage pipe pressure test in Nanning failed. This scene of horror shows feces falling from the sky after the initial explosion in China."
The incident happened when the engineers were conducting a pressure test while laying the pipeline, the publication reported citing the Sun.
As per the report, the officials have confirmed the incident and said that no one was injured. They said that the force of the explosion was so strong that a digger kept on-site flipped.
In the aftermath, the Chinese officials launched a massive cleanup operation to restore normalcy.
The video has garnered millions of views and several comments from the netizens. "That’s definitely a Shitty situation," wrote a user while another added, "I always thought a 'shit storm' was just a metaphor."
"Man, that’s beyond unfortunate. Imagine just minding your business and then, boom, disaster from above," said a user.
One of the users also raised health concerns and wrote, "Incidents involving sewage can pose significant health risks, including exposure to harmful bacteria and pathogens. It’s crucial for local health officials to address such situations promptly. The response from local authorities and emergency services would be critical in managing the aftermath, including cleanup efforts and ensuring public safety."
