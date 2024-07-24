Hackers leak documents from Pentagon's I-T provider

Hackers have leaked internal documents stolen from Leidos Holdings Inc, one of the largest I-T services providers to the US government, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Leidos recently learned of the issue and believes the documents were stolen in a previously disclosed breach of a Diligent Corp system it used, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. Leidos is investigating the issue, the person added.

Shares in the I-T services firm fell more than 4 per cent in after-hours trading before largely erasing losses. The stock has gained over 40 per cent this year. Its customers include the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and NASA, among other US and foreign agencies and commercial businesses. The I-T services firm used the Diligent system to host information gathered in internal investigations, according to a June 2023 filing in Massachusetts.