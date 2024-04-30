Haiti transition council names former senate leader as president

Port-au-Prince: Haiti's transition council on Tuesday named Edgard Leblanc, the former senate president, to head the body instated last week as it seeks to bring security back to the violence-wracked Caribbean nation.

Leblanc's naming follows weeks of political deadlock and in-fighting following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry while an armed conflict surged in the capital, marking a difficult path ahead for the council.

The transitional body is formed by seven voting members and two non-voting observers. Leblanc won the nomination with four votes, including his own, in favor, though tensions were still evident in a ceremony announcing the decision.