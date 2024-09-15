Haitian immigrant pet-eating row: Misleading video sparks controversy as US election inches closer

A video circulating on social media platforms, falsely claiming to depict a woman accused of killing and eating a cat has ignited controversy and raised concerns about the spread of misinformation.

After the video went viral, right-wing agitators latched onto false claims that Haitian arrivals in the USA were eating household pets.

However, local authorities debunked the false claims surrounding the video.

During ABC's presidential debate, the baseless claim was repeated by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump who pledged to conduct mass deportations of Haitian immigrants from the Ohio city of Springfield.

The baseless claim had spread on social media, with Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance promoting it on X. The post has garnered more than 11 million views.