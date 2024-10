Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s final moments: On the run, hurt, alone, but still defiant

Sinwar had been a spectral presence since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attacks. There had been only glimpses of him over the past year, and he is believed to have spent most of his time hidden underground. Yet he commanded Hamas’ forces in an ongoing war and managed to play an active role in the negotiations over a cease-fire and the release of Israeli hostages.