Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Hamas interacting in Pakistan, Bangladesh should worry all nations: Israel Envoy Azar

The ambassador also said that India and Israel have been engaging in dialogues on these issues.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 16:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 16:29 IST
World newsPakistanIsraelHamas

Follow us on :

Follow Us