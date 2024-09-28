Harris calls for more immigration controls at border, tougher fentanyl measures

Douglas, Arizona: Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris visited the US-Mexico border for the first time in her 2024 presidential campaign on Friday, calling for tighter asylum restrictions and vowing to make stopping fentanyl from entering the US a "top priority".

Harris spoke in Douglas, Arizona, a border town of less than 17,000 people, on Friday, where she accused her Republican rival Donald Trump of "fanning the flames of fear and division," over the impact of immigrants on American life.

Harris called for more punitive measures for people crossing the border illegally, following an asylum ban for those entering the US illegally established by President Joe Biden this year.

"I will take further action to keep the border closed between ports of entry. Those who cross our borders unlawfully will be apprehended and removed and barred from re-entering for five years," Harris said.

"We will pursue more severe criminal charges against repeat violators, and if someone does not make an asylum request at a legal point of entry and instead crosses our border unlawfully, they will be barred from receiving asylum," she said.

But Harris also said that her policy would forge a path for a humane immigration program.

"I reject the false choice that suggests we must either choose between securing our border or creating a system of immigration that is safe, orderly and humane," Harris said. "We can and we must do both."

Some 7 million migrants have been arrested illegally crossing the US-Mexico border during the Biden administration, according to government data, a record high number that has fueled criticism from Trump.

But illegal border crossings have dropped sharply since Biden announced the asylum ban earlier this year.

In Douglas, Harris spoke to Customs and Border Protection officials and viewed part of a border barrier constructed between 2011 and 2012, during the Obama administration, the White House said.

Harris also received a briefing on the CBP’s drug enforcement operations and viewed inspection technology used to seize illegal drugs, including fentanyl, the campaign said, noting that border officials stopped more fentanyl at ports of entry in 2022 and 2023 than in the previous five fiscal years combined.