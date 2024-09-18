Harris says Trump and abortion ban to blame for death of Georgia woman

Washington: Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday a Georgia woman's death could have been prevented if the state did not have an abortion ban, and pinned the blame on Republican presidential rival Donald Trump.

At least two women in Georgia have died after they could not access abortion-related medical care in their state, investigative news outlet ProPublica reported Monday.

Amber Nicole Thurman, 28, died in August 2022 following complications after she took an abortion pill, and "suffered from a grave infection that her suburban Atlanta hospital was well-equipped to treat," the news outlet said, citing reports from a state committee that called her death "preventable."

"This young mother should be alive, raising her son, and pursuing her dream of attending nursing school," Harris, the Democratic nominee for the Nov. 5 presidential election, said in a statement Tuesday.