Harris will not appear on Joe Rogan podcast, her campaign says

<p>Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris will not appear on popular podcaster Joe Rogan's program, a spokesperson for her campaign said on Thursday.</p><p>Harris' team had been in touch with Rogan's program about a possible appearance, but scheduling did not line up, spokesperson Ian Sams said on <em>MSNBC</em>.</p><p>"We talked with Rogan and his team about the podcast. Unfortunately, it isn't going to work out right now because of the scheduling of this ... period of the campaign," Sam said.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> reported earlier this month that Harris could do an interview with Rogan, whose audience leans heavily toward young men.</p>